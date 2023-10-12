Observant travellers on the Elizabeth line may have noticed that some of the departure boards above the platform doors have been showing different displays from the usual.

One of the advantages of modern digital screens is their flexibility in what they show compared to the older LED/LCD based information screens, which lets the Elizabeth line tweak its screens and see if people like the changes, or not as the case may be. The trial ran for a week on a few of the screens at Liverpool Street and Paddington stations and the trial has finished now so that TfL can study the feedback.

There were four changes for the trial.

The two most obvious tests showed two different destination screens. At the moment, the screens show the current and next two destinations on the left side, and a scrolling line diagram with the stations being called at shown on the right side.

One test showed the destinations of the next four trains arriving at the station, plus a scrolling display for the next three trains, instead of just the one train as they do at the moment.

The other test showed two static text screens, somewhat closer to conventional displays at other stations, with a list of the destinations for the next four trains, plus a list of the stations being called at for the current and next train to arrive.

You may also notice that both of the changed destination lists added a “via” message to the left hand side, so plain “Abbey Wood” becomes “Abbey Wood via Canary Wharf” as well.

A third test was a possible improvement on how Heathrow is displayed on the screens, as people often see destinations for Terminal 4 or Terminal 5 and wait on the platform for their destination not realising that it may be quicker to go to Terminals 2/3 and change there – so the trial showed that all trains stop at Terminals 2 and 3 and to board the first Heathrow train then change at Heathrow for T4/T5 if necessary.

There was also a trial of a more straightforward way of showing terminating and out-of-service trains that customers should not board.

The trials finished on 3rd October, and customer feedback is being assessed to see which, if any, of the changes might go live on the Elizabeth line.

Howard Smith, Elizabeth line Director said: “Engaging with customers on what works best for them is important to us as we try to make journeys smoother, and we have recently trialled new ways of making customer information clearer at two Elizabeth line stations. We’re currently reviewing the feedback from the trial to look into changes we can make to improve the customer experience.”