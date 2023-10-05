One of the City of London’s grand Livery Halls will be open to the public for one day later this month.

Pewterers’ Hall – Google Street View

It’s actually open for an exhibition being organised by the Worshipful Company of Turners to show off award-winning examples of contemporary woodturning, but undeniably, it’s also a chance to go inside a Livery Hall that’s not often open to the public.

The Worshipful Company of Pewterers is one of the older Livery Companies in the City of London, dating back to at least 1348. Their hall is the third they have owned and dates to the 1960s, with a refurbishment in 2011.

The open day to host the Woodturning Connect exhibition will show off handmade wood-turned pieces from their biennial woodturning competition. The objects on display will be from the competition to look at, but some will also be for sale, should you want to add one to your home.

The exhibition is open all day on Thursday 19th October – although you need to book a timed ticket to visit — which is free and available from here.

Pewterers’ Hall is a short walk from Moorgate or St Paul’s tube stations.

One comment
  1. Russell Rees says:
    5 October 2023 at 6:48 pm

    16th October is a Monday…

    Reply

