This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

A crumbling concrete bridge over a Tube line is to remain closed to all vehicles until it can be propped up. Romford Recorder

The Piccadilly line’s Hounslow West station now has a fun addition to its ticket hall — a model tube train you can play with Londonist

Mainline / Overground

Euston HS2 station may not go ahead if private funding can’t be raised Standard

Network Rail must tackle ‘disgusting’ Shenfield pigeons say Brentwood council Planet Radio

Chiltern Railways investigation lands fare dodger in court Bucks Free Press

Train named after railway worker who overturned racist recruitment policy Morning Star

Rail maintenance firm extends long-running contract with Southeastern The Business Desk

A Camden politician has hit out at the decision to cut £6.5 million from the HS2 budget for Euston. Ham & High

Miscellaneous

Britain’s four rolling stock companies are set to be left with little or no work by the end of next year because of the government’s failure to order any new main line trains for almost four years. The Times (£)

Eurostar to step up disinfecting trains amid France bedbug invasion Yahoo News

A woman has revealed the racist abuse she suffered after asking a woman to move her bag while on the Tube. Metro

How rail station upgrades can drive wider urban change Arup

Woman occupying booked train seat refuses to move saying passenger is ‘younger’ Mirror

Olympic skier surprises tube commuters ahead of London Snow Show Yahoo News

Two disused railway arches next to London Bridge station with some unusual decorative features are being restored to bring them back into use. ianVisits

The genius of John Betjeman’s Metro-Land The Spectator (£)

Man runs all 350 miles of London Underground route for charity Independent

A hero commuter has been caught on camera intervening after a man was seen touching his crotch around children. Metro

Jonathan Glancey revisits the splendours of our rich train history – and explains how we can make it all special once again Independent (£)

The ‘Inside The Circle Line’ Tube Challenge Diamond Geezer

And finally: London taxi driver’s mammoth journey to Stoke-on-Trent during train strike Taxi Point

