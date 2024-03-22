It’s only been occasionally open since the pandemic, but Banqueting House in central London is having one final open day before it closes for long-term restoration work.

The palace is the sole survivor of the lost royal Palace of Whitehall, once the home of the archbishops of York and, later, Henry VIII.

Designed by Baroque architect Inigo Jones, the building also houses the magnificent Ruben’s ceiling and was Charles I’s execution site. Apart from the main room of the Banqueting House, there’s also the undercroft space to explore on a visit.

Banqueting House will have its final Open Day on Sunday 19 May 2024 before the palace closes for essential conservation and maintenance work.

Tickets cost £5 per person and go on sale on Monday 25th March from here.

The building is on Whitehall, about half way between Parliament and Trafalgar Square.