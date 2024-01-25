Something to look forward to if you like looking at expensive cars — a big display of them is returning to London for the summer.

The London Concours takes place in the grounds of the Honourable Artillery Company from 4th to 6th June 2024. Around 80 of the world’s most expensive cars will be displayed on the cricket lawn and practice grounds of the territorial army just around the corner from Old Street.

It’s as much a social thing as a car thing and aimed at the sort of people who normally sip champagne.

However…

While the headline prices suggest that tickets are quite pricy, if you drill down, there’s an evening only ticket available at a more affordable £25 for admission between 4pm and 8pm, which isn’t too bad for an evening out.

Tickets are on sale here.

The venue, at the Honourable Artillery Company, is a short walk from either Old Street or Moorgate tube stations (Liverpool Street’s Moorgate exit on the Elizabeth line).

If it’s open during the Concours, there’s also a small military museum inside the HAC’s main building which is worth seeking out — if it’s open.