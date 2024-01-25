Long after the tourists have left for the day, small groups are allowed inside the Tower of London for a private look around.

Yeoman Warders — the official name of the Beefeaters — lead these after-hours tours of the Tower of London, taking in all the key spots people want to see, from Traitors Gate, the scaffold and the Bloody Tower.

It’s an outdoor tour – so you don’t go inside the buildings, for which you’d need to return another day. While that sounds bad, the tour is a chance to wander around the Tower’s grounds, empty of tourists and enjoy the architecture and history in the evening.

Tickets cost £30 and can be booked from here.

At the time of writing, the Twilight Tours are available at 7pm on the following Sunday evenings:

28th January

4th February

11th February

18th February

25th February

3rd March

10th March

17th March

24th March

31st March

A note – the 31st March tour will be after the clocks go forward, so it will start in daylight and finish in the dark.

This outdoor tour is over uneven cobbles and up spiral stone staircases, and does not include the Crown Jewels or any of the main towers. Suitable for over 12s only.

It also doesn’t include the Ceremony of the Keys, which needs a separate ticket — although if you’re clever and don’t mind an hour in the nearby pub between the two events, you might be able to book both on the same night. Tickets for the ceremony in March are likely to be released on 6th February.