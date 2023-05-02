As part of his year-long artist residency at Waterloo’s Leake Street, Marc Craig (aka Max The Virus) is leading a series of hands-on graffiti workshops at London’s famous graffiti tunnel.

Marc Craig is already a well-known artist in the tunnel for his work including the mesmerizing PSYCHODOODLZ mural that graces part of the tunnel roof.

The workshop sees Marc Craig guiding guests through the process of creating a graffiti masterpiece. With a blank canvas waiting for you in Leake Street, you’ll be given easy-to-follow instructions on how to use a spray can to bring your vision to life. The workshop includes a brief tour of the Leake Street graffiti scene and Marc will also reveal how to create a mesmerising Graffiti Galaxy that you can take home with you.

There’s no need to worry about protective gear as masks, gloves and overalls are all provided.

The workshops cost £45 per person, but that is for a two-hour session. They can be booked from here.

They will start in June, and run from Thur to Sun each week.

Spaces on each workshop are limited to 30 and are available on a first come first served basis.

Marc Craig’s residency will last until next April.