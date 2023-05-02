Two new lifts have been installed at Finsbury Park railway station, offering step-free access to the mainline railway platforms.

Step free access to both the Piccadilly and Victoria lines, as well as to platforms 1&2 and 5&6 of the National Rail station was completed in January 2019, and the latest works adds lifts to platforms 3&4 and platforms 7&8.

That makes the entire station step free from the street to the platforms for the first time.

Alongside the lift installation, work has also taken place to upgrade CCTV, lighting and signage. Tactile paving has also been installed and the gate line has moved from Platform 3/4 to the entrance in Station Place, making it easier for passengers to move through the station.

Network Rail had been working on site since the summer of 2021 to add the two new lifts, and the project was part of the Department for Transport’s Access for All scheme.

Rail Minister Huw Merriman said: “Passengers deserve an inclusive, accessible railway and it’s great to see these essential upgrades have been completed under the department’s Access for All programme.”

The station is one of the busiest in London outside Zone 1.