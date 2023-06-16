For a couple of months each year, it’s possible to climb to the top of the ancient Round Tower inside Windsor Castle, with views that reach right across London.

Official blurb: Join a Conquer the Tower Tour to climb the 200 steps to the top of Windsor Castle’s iconic Round Tower. From a height of 65.5 metres, you can enjoy breathtaking views across the historic Windsor parkland, the Thames Valley, London skyline as well as the extent of Windsor Castle.

Translation: Climb very tall, very old tower and take lots of photos.

The Round Tower can be quite rightly said to dominate the area, and although its core can be dated back to the 12th century, most of what we see is actually a 19th-century refurbishment.

Photography isn’t allowed inside the tower, or from some parts of the roof that overlook the private gardens belonging to The King, but you are free to take photos around the rest of the roof overlooking Windsor town centre.

They introduced the Conquer the Tower tours in 2011, but paused them for the pandemic, and now finally they’re back.

I conquered the tower in 2017, and muchly enjoyed it – my review is here.

This year, they will have three tours per day, five days a week throughout August and September.

Combined ticket to Windsor Castle and the Conquer the Tower Tour:

Adult: £38

Young Person (18-24): £24.50

Child (5-17): £21

Disabled: £21

Tickets are on sale now from here.

You can comfortably spend a day in Windsor, but if you want to pack in all the tours, book tickets to Windsor Castle for a Friday morning in September and you could also take in a tour of Eton College in the afternoon.

(make sure both have tours available on the same day before booking)