Outside London, the rarified airs of Eton College are opening their doors to ordinary folk this summer for a series of tours.

The tours take in the main courtyard, the history of the college, a number of important rooms and dining rooms, lots of old graffiti left by former pupils, and a number of chapels. Photography is allowed in about half the rooms, but not in the impressive chapels.

I visited in 2018 – review here.

Tours run from 19th May to 15th September 2023, always on Friday afternoons at 2pm and 4pm, and last around 90 minutes. The tours cost £11.55 for adults (accompanied children are free) and to book a tour, go here.

As you’re in Eton, then it’s worth making a day trip of it wandering around Windsor town centre and Windsor Castle while you’re there.

Alternatively, a visit to Dorney Court is just about possible as it’s open every afternoon in June from 12:30pm, so you could just about do that and get to Eton for the 4pm tour.

