For the first time in 15 years, the Blue Man Group will be returning to London, and tickets will go on sale next week.

Blue Man Group’s Bluevolution World Tour will showcase classic Blue Man favourites from explosive paint drumming, comedy antics and audience interaction along with brand new content, including the addition of a new female character exclusive to the current World Tour.

In addition to the three Blue Men, the World Tour’s new character called “The Rockstar” replaces the traditional band as a multi-instrumentalist, with her eccentric style combined with her dynamic musical stylings complementing the multi-sensory nature of the show.

Birmingham: 17th to 21st September 2024

London: 25th to 29th September 2024

Salford: 2nd to 6th October 2024

Edinburgh: 9th to 13th October 2024

Tickets will go on sale at 10am on Friday 8th December from here, although you can register in advance for pre-sale tickets released on Thursday 7th December.