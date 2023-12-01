This winter, the family-favourite tale of a boy and a snowman who comes to life is back to enchant audiences for its 26th year.

The Snowman, as a musical,  is based on the celebrated illustrator Raymond Briggs CBE’s picture book of the same name. The Snowman returns to London’s Peacock Theatre, and while the story and aesthetic remain the same, The Snowman in the West End is always a hit with London audiences.

Prices vary on different sale dates, but you can find £33 seats discounted to £20, the £46 seats are offered for just £30 while the £59 seats are discounted to £40.

The offer prices are valid for Tuesday to Friday performances and Saturday to Sunday evening performances.

Book by 5th December 2023 from here.

  • Age restriction: Suitable for all ages. Children 2 years and older will need a ticket.
  • Running time: 1hr 50min (inc. interval)
  • Performance dates: 18 November – 30 December 2023
  • Content: This production uses some flashing lights/strobe effects.
  • Access: Audio Described Performance: Sat 9 December at 7:00pm. Touch Tour: Sat 9 December at 7:00pm. Relaxed Performance: Wed 29 November at 2:30pm.
