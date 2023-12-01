A selection of ten exhibitions to visit in London while the Easter Eggs start appearing on the supermarket shelves next to the Santa Clauses.

30 Years of The Wrong Trousers

Cartoon Museum, Bloomsbury

Adults: £9.50 | Concession (over 60 y/o): £6 | Students: £4 | Children: Free

An exhibition showcasing behind the screen shots showing the artists and studio as the film was made, set pieces and models seen for the first time in London, and plenty of surviving original artwork.

Details

Winter Past

Museum of the Home, Hoxton

Free

Winter Past reveals how winter has changed London homes through the last 400 years, exploring what migration has brought to the city’s homes – from décor to food, to keeping warm, entertained and being with those who matter to us.

Details here

Shakespeare and War

National Army Museum, Chelsea

Free

This exhibition explores some of the ways in which Shakespeare has shaped how we think about soldiers and the Army, and how we imagine war and its consequences today.

Details here

Mutual Friends: The Adventures of Charles Dickens & Wilkie Collins

Charles Dickens Museum, Bloomsbury

Adults: £13.13 | Children (6-16): £7.88 | Concessions: £11.03

The exhibitions explore one of the great – and most entertaining – literary friendships, tracing the shared work, travels, confidences and, above all, the bond of friendship between two men whose books remain loved the world over.

Details here

Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire

Guildhall Art Gallery, City of London

Adults: £10 | Children (<12): Free | Concession: £7

Featuring over 200 items dating from the Middle Ages to the present day, many of them on display for the first time, Treasures of Gold and Silver Wire will present historical items and royal, military, ecclesiastical, and theatrical costumes, and fine examples of modern jewellery, silversmithing, and embroidery.

Details here

Titanosaur

Natural History Museum, South Kensington

Adult: £16 | Child (4-16): £9 | Concession: £12.95

Four times heavier than Dippy the Diplodocus, 12 metres longer than Hope the blue whale and making its European debut, prepare to meet titanosaur and learn all about life as the biggest dinosaur. Patagotitan mayorum, the most complete gigantic dinosaur ever discovered.

Details here

UVA: Synchronicity

180 Studios, Strand

Adults: £20 | Concessions: £15 | Children (<12): Free

London-based collective United Visual Artists largest show to date will feature a number of newly commissioned works and collaborations that explore the elements that structure our perception of reality and challenge the human instinct of finding order and meaning in our surroundings.

Details

Frans Hals

National Gallery, Trafalgar Square

Adults: £20 | Concessions: £18 | Children & Members: Free

(pay what you want on Friday evenings)

This exhibition, the first major retrospective of Hals in more than thirty years, means a new generation can discover why he deserves his place as one of the greatest painters in Western art.

Details

Set to Stun: Designing & Filming Sci-Fi in West London

Gunnersbury Park Museum, Ealing

Free

From laser beams to paranoid androids, exploring faraway planets to alien invasions – visitors will get to enjoy an engaging and interactive showcase of the sets, costumes, prosthetics, props, and artistic visualisations that went into British Sci-Fi classics, including Doctor Who, the Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and Red Dwarf. We’ll also bring the story up to date with a motion capture interactive.

Details

Injecting Hope: The race for a COVID-19 vaccine

Science Museum, South Kensington

Free

This exhibition explores the worldwide effort to develop vaccines at a pandemic speed. See how scientists and researchers adapted to the various challenges of this massive programme.

Details here

One comment
  1. Janine Smith says:
    1 December 2023 at 12:16 pm

    Thank you so much for giving information on these Exhibitions. I wouldn’t know anything about at least 4 of them without your website.

