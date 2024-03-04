Trooping the Colour is a big military parade that marks the King’s official birthday in June, and the ballot for tickets to be in the audience is now open.

It’s one of those genuine once-in-a-lifetime events to attend, even if the pomp and ceremony isn’t your sort of thing, because it’s a memory you’ll treasure and trigger many envious looks from friends when you tell them you’ve been in the audience for the Trooping the Colour.

I attended in 2018, so here is a taste of what to expect.

The ballot to attend the 2024 Trooping the Colour is now open, and will remain open until Sunday 24th March, so you have plenty of time to apply.

You can apply for up to four tickets, and if you’re name comes up in the ballot, then you will be invited to book seats and pay £30 per person.

Any unsold tickets (yeah, right) are released about a month after balloted tickets are sold.

The ballot is here.

Note, there’s a dress code of smart attire if you attend, and take cash on the day to buy the guidebook. You will also be in prime location for the best view of the military flypast afterwards.

The rehearsals

There are also the rehearsals, which take place on the two Saturdays prior to the King’s ceremony. Tickets for those are on sale now, and as they’re cheaper, it’s a good morning out. These tickets are not balloted, and you can buy them online now.

1st June 2024

Trooping the Colour reviewed by the Major General Commanding the Household Division is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that it excludes the Guardsmen Street Lining on the Mall and that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

Tickets cost £10 per person from here.

8th June 2024

Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, except that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

Tickets cost £15 per person from here.