If you live in Tower Hamlets or are aged under 30, and haven’t visited or fancy a cheaper repeat visit, then Dennis Severs House has started offering half-price tickets.

Dennis Severs’ House, in Spitalfields, is a “still-life drama” created by Dennis Severs, who owned and lived in it until his death, as a “historical imagination” of what life would have been like inside for a family of Huguenot silk weavers

To visit is to step back in time into a house, where the family are said to have just stepped outside for a moment so you can wander around while they’re out.

Often visits are silent, which is a marvellous way to soak up the atmospher, but they have relaxed viewings which offers the opportunity to visit the house when discreet talking is permitted. A year back, I was on a work visit, and it felt so strange to be allowed to talk to people and take photos of the rooms. Such is the appeal of the contemplative silence.

Visits normally cost £16 per person, but if you live in Tower Hamlets or live anywhere but are aged under 30 years, then tickets are now half-price on the first Thursday of the month.

The First Thursdays offer needs to be booked in advance from here.

You will need to bring proof of address for Tower Hamlets residents or proof of age if visiting as under 30 years old.

Other Tower Hamlets local offers

Local residents can visit the Tower of London for £1 – details at the bottom of this page and Tower Bridge for £1 – details here.