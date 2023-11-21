Cult TV production company ITC, producers of everything from Thunderbirds to The Prisoner and The Saint, will be the subject of an afternoon of screenings and talks at the BFI Southbank.

ITC ident (c) ITV

Lew Grade’s ITC lit up small screens in the 1960s with a number of exciting action-adventure series that rivalled the American model of production, often topping them in exuberance, style and panache.

The shows were often very much of their time, with the height of fashion used — so it’s a massive blast of the past to see Jason King or The Persuaders, or weird visions of the future in Space 1999 and The Champions.

Join Jaz Wiseman as he shares his considerable ITC archive, featuring the art and design of this famous British company. Expect rare marketing art and sales designs, as well as some well known and alternative-version credit sequences.

There will also be an introduction by Lord Michael Grade.

The Stylish World of ITC is at the BFI Southbank on Sunday 3rd December — and tickets need to be booked from here.

Be seeing you.

