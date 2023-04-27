The rail union Aslef has announced three more dates for national rail strikes, having rejected a pay offer from the train operating companies it described as “risible”.

The strikes will take place on Friday 12th May, Wednesday 31st May, and Saturday 3rd June — which will affect people travelling to the Eurovision final in Liverpool on Saturday 13th May, and the FA cup final in London and the Epsom Derby which both take place on 3rd June.

As with previous national rail strikes, although three dates have been announced, there will likely be some cancellations and early closures on the evening before the strike action, and disruption to services the following morning.

“Our executive committee met this morning [Thursday] and rejected a risible proposal we received from the RDG, a pressure group which represents some of the train companies, and lobbies on their behalf, late on Wednesday afternoon,” said Mick Whelan, ASLEF’s general secretary. “The proposal – of just 4% – was clearly not designed to be accepted as inflation is still running north of 10% and our members at these companies have not had an increase for four years.”

The union also said that it will be withdrawing non-contractual overtime from Monday 15th to Saturday 20th May inclusive, as well as on Saturday 13th May and Thursday 1st June.

That could see unplanned train cancellations due to a shortage of train drivers.

Aslef mainly represents the train drivers on the following 16 train operating companies:

Avanti West Coast

Chiltern Railways

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

Gatwick Express

Great Western Railway (GWR)

Greater Anglia

Great Northern

Thameslink

London North Eastern Railway (LNER)

Northern Trains

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway depot drivers and SWR Island Line

TransPennine Express

West Midlands Trains.

Aslef says that it has met representatives of the employers, under the framework of the Rail Industry Recovery Group, on eight occasions to try to find a resolution to this long-running dispute and a pay rise for drivers who have not had an increase since 2019.

A Rail Delivery Group Spokesperson said: “This is disappointing news for our customers and staff, more strike action is totally unnecessary and will only heap more pressure on an industry already facing an acute financial crisis. Senselessly targeting both the final of Eurovision and the FA cup final is disappointing for all those planning to attend.

“After many weeks of negotiations with the ASLEF leadership today, we made a revised and fair offer including a pay rise of 8% over two years. It would have introduced overdue, common-sense improvements already in place in parts of the network, which would will see more trains running on time for passengers. Sadly, this has been rejected.