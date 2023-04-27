The famous tube roundel has been crowned, just over a week ahead of the actual King and Queen also being crowned. The tube roundel is now appearing in tube stations with a likeness of St Edward’s Crown, which is the same one that will be used to crown King Charles III.

The celebratory “Crowndels” can be found at Tube stations around the event area, as well as some Elizabeth line and London Overground stations, and at key interchange stations in central London.

From tomorrow, five buses with commemorative wraps will begin to enter services in the capital in four different colours – red, dark blue, cyan and pink — on central London route numbers 390, 160, 11, 87, 148, 111. Operators Metroline, Stagecoach, Go Ahead, RATP and Abellio have funded the special bus wraps.

Three bus shelters on Oxford Street will have a crown bearing the likeness of St Edward’s Crown installed on top of them. Customers on the top deck of London buses or using bus stops in the area will be able to spot them. The crowns are part of a collaboration with the New West End Company, who funded them.

Twenty of the Santander hire bikes including two e-bikes will also feature special commemorative wraps in three different colours.

In addition, over the Coronation weekend, customers can get one free 30-minute cycle ride by downloading the Santander Cycles app and using the voucher code “Coronation23”.

A commemorative poster that pays homage to the one created in 1953 to celebrate the Coronation of Elizabeth II will also be displayed across the transport network. The poster design features the Crown and the TfL Roundel has been reimagined using the vibrant colours of all TfL services and Underground lines from across the entire network.

The London Transport Museum will be selling 500 limited first edition copies of the poster, available to purchase at £50 from 28th April at the Museum shop in Covent Garden or their website.

There will also be special limited edition travel advice leaflets, recreating the 1953 Coronation leaflet, will be available in select London Underground and bus stations as well as National Rail stations on Saturday 6th May.

“Crowndels” can be found at the following London Underground stations:

Blackfriars

Bond Street

Charing Cross

Covent Garden

Embankment

Euston

Green Park

Hyde Park Corner

King’s Cross St Pancras

Leicester Square

Liverpool Street

London Bridge

Marylebone

Oxford Circus

Paddington

Piccadilly Circus

Pimlico

Vauxhall

Victoria

Waterloo

Westminster

“Crowndels” can also be found at the following Elizabeth line stations:

Farringdon

Liverpool Street

Paddington

Tottenham Court Road

“Crowndels” can also be found at the following London Overground stations:

Hoxton

Shepherd’s Bush

White Hart Lane

All TfL services will be running with no planned engineering closures on the network on the day of the Coronation, although due to crowd controls, some stations may close at times or switch to entry/exit only. As much of central London will be closed to road traffic from 7pm on the Friday before the Coronation until Saturday afternoon, there will be bus and cycle diversions in place.