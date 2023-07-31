Maybourne Hotel Group, which owns Claridge’s, The Connaught and The Berkeley, is set to auction an archive of its fixtures and furniture, giving people a chance to buy some art-deco icons.

This collection goes back over one hundred years and features items by leading names in the design world. Three auctions will include antique furniture, commissioned pieces, lighting, fixtures, artwork and many other pieces that have graced the group’s three London hotels.

Most of the items being sold have been in storage, so the hotels are having a clearout.

In total, there are 745 items in the first auction and 764 in the second, ranging from chinaware and table lamps and right up to sofas and tables, and artwork.

Although art and fixtures can be quite expensive at auctions, I find furniture to be the oddest, as you can often buy an antique for about the same price as you would pay for something of comparable quality to brand new. If I were looking for a new chair or a table, I’d probably check out an auction as much as the local furniture shop.

For example, this pair of bespoke Ben Whistler chairs has a starting bid of just £100. The same for this wonderful side table, or something for the corner.

Or you might want these art deco table lamps – a starting bid of £50 for the four of them, and some bedside tables to put them on? You could fill your home with 10 marble wall lights — starting from £150 for the whole lot.

Buy an entire dining set, with bids starting at £50 for 32 pieces of Claridge branded chinaware.

And, oh, this is nice.

The full auction details are here and here.

Just remember to set yourself a strict upper price limit on bids to avoid getting carried away.