The huge underground circular shaft dug by Marc Brunel in Rotherhithe to help build the Thames Tunnel will be open to the public for free in August.

Sitting next to the Brunel Museum, it’s already open as part of the paid museum, but the museum is only open from Friday to Sunday, so the shaft will be open for free on Tuesdays and Wednesdays throughout August.

It’s a cool subterranean space, so a chance to cool off in the (usually) hottest month of the year.

Entry is via a staircase and takes you down to the concrete floor — a few metres below your feet is the London Overground railway running through the Thames Tunnel.

There will be seating and tables in the shaft to relax in and just soak up the atmosphere of this underground marvel.

Booking isn’t essential but it is encouraged here.

The rest of the Museum will remain closed as normal.

The museum and shaft are a couple of minutes walk from Rotherhithe station on the London Overground, one stop from Canada Water for the Jubilee line.

The opening dates are: