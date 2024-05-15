There’s been a London Underground themed version of the Monopoly board game for some years, but it’s been refreshed for 2024 to include some new changes.

Apart from the tube map in the centre, the other changes include the fact that the money no longer has a currency, but the banknote designs include a tube map impression in the background.

The stations have been tweaked — including Victoria (replaces Fenchurch Street), Paddington (replaces Liverpool Street), King’s Cross St Pancras (replaces Marylebone) and Liverpool Street replacing Fenchurch Street.

Instead of a “super tax”, you pay a brilliant busker, Water Works is now the LT Museum itself and Electric Company is now the Lost Property Office.

You can still go to jail, collect a salary when you pass go, and oddly for the London Underground, have free parking.

The constant though are the player pieces, which are still the dog, the car, the thimble, the top hat and so on.

The streets are now stations:

Brown (Bakerloo line)

  • Elephant and Castle
  • Baker Street

Pale Blue (Victoria line)

  • Pimlico
  • Green Park
  • Oxford Circus

Pink (H&C line)

  • Faringdon
  • Edgware Road
  • Westbourne Park

Orange (London Overground)

  • Shoreditch High Street
  • Whitechapel
  • Wapping

Red (Central line)

  • St Paul’s
  • Bond Street
  • Notting Hill Gate

Yellow (Circle line)

  • High Street Kensington
  • Sloane Square
  • Westminster

Green (District line)

  • South Kensington
  • Monument
  • Tower Hill

Dark Blue (Piccadilly line)

  • Piccadilly Circus
  • Covent Garden

The Monopoly Underground Edition 2024 boardgame is available from Amazon or the London Transport Museum.

If it were me, I’d have hidden a new rule in the game that anyone trying to build houses or hotels on South Kensington is immediately forced to sit out the next three rounds as a “planning application nightmare” penalty.

2 comments
  1. Andy T says:
    16 May 2024 at 3:00 pm

    A Taxi, Bus, Train and Cycle wouldn’t go amiss, keep the Hat, Car, Dog and Cat.

    Not that I’m bothered, just thought I’d throw that in there

    Reply
  2. Hazel Morgan says:
    16 May 2024 at 4:25 pm

    Ref.your remark about planning applications in South Kensington – I assume that refers to the current situation, where the original application was rejected and the developers appealed and got the rejection reversed. I am rooting for the businesses there which are hanging on. The only change I wish to see is step-free access to the station. Thanks for raising the subject!

    Reply

