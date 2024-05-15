There’s been a London Underground themed version of the Monopoly board game for some years, but it’s been refreshed for 2024 to include some new changes.

Apart from the tube map in the centre, the other changes include the fact that the money no longer has a currency, but the banknote designs include a tube map impression in the background.

The stations have been tweaked — including Victoria (replaces Fenchurch Street), Paddington (replaces Liverpool Street), King’s Cross St Pancras (replaces Marylebone) and Liverpool Street replacing Fenchurch Street.

Instead of a “super tax”, you pay a brilliant busker, Water Works is now the LT Museum itself and Electric Company is now the Lost Property Office.

You can still go to jail, collect a salary when you pass go, and oddly for the London Underground, have free parking.

The constant though are the player pieces, which are still the dog, the car, the thimble, the top hat and so on.

The streets are now stations:

Brown (Bakerloo line)

Elephant and Castle

Baker Street

Pale Blue (Victoria line)

Pimlico

Green Park

Oxford Circus

Pink (H&C line)

Faringdon

Edgware Road

Westbourne Park

Orange (London Overground)

Shoreditch High Street

Whitechapel

Wapping

Red (Central line)

St Paul’s

Bond Street

Notting Hill Gate

Yellow (Circle line)

High Street Kensington

Sloane Square

Westminster

Green (District line)

South Kensington

Monument

Tower Hill

Dark Blue (Piccadilly line)

Piccadilly Circus

Covent Garden

The Monopoly Underground Edition 2024 boardgame is available from Amazon or the London Transport Museum.

If it were me, I’d have hidden a new rule in the game that anyone trying to build houses or hotels on South Kensington is immediately forced to sit out the next three rounds as a “planning application nightmare” penalty.