Transport for London (TfL) has started a trial to improve accessibility at DLR stations by offering staffed assistance for people who require it. The new Access DLR trial aims to enable customers to travel who may otherwise encounter barriers to getting around London.

Although TfL offers a ‘turn up and go’ assistance service on the other rail services, it hasn’t been possible to offer that on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) until now as the stations are unstaffed.

As part of a six-month trial, DLR customers will be able to pre-book an available timeslot for assistance with their journeys for travel between 7am and 7pm every day of the week, so long as they can give at least two hours notice. Shorter notice requests can also be made by phone for travel assistance less than two hours before a customer’s trip on the DLR, if there’s staff available to get to the station.

The service is open to anyone aged 18 and over who requires assistance to travel, covering a wide range of needs including mobility, visual impairments and mental health. Users will not be asked for any proof of disability to use the service.

Customers can prebook assistance through Access DLR online here or by calling 08082 81 66 55.

Feedback will be gathered throughout the trial on how the service works, hours of operation and potential demand for the service beyond the six month trial.

Seb Dance, Deputy Mayor for Transport, said: “Creating an inclusive transport network is an essential part of the Mayor’s Transport Strategy. With the Access DLR trial, we’re striving to make every journey as seamless and accessible as possible for all passengers. By gathering feedback and delivering improvements, we’re building a fairer, more inclusive London for everyone.”

The trial follows TfL’s recently published Equity in Motion plan, which contains more than 80 actions to make London transport fairer, more accessible, and more inclusive.