The Natural History Museum has decided to commission a new logo that it will be using in the years up to its 150th anniversary in 2031.

The new symbol which appears on the Museum’s digital platforms this week and is being introduced across all collateral in the coming months is made of a circular formation of the letters NHM.

We’re told this represents the earth and the “universal connection between everything in nature”. We’re also told that it “represents the energy of a ripple effect, which pulsates from the centre to form a three-colour sunburst”, although most of the uses of the logo so far have been in plain black text only, so not very colourful.

Quite interestingly, they will be using the logo as a background image in their marketing graphics, showing this is a wider rebrand of all their marketing, not just a logo swap. It’s a nice idea albeit one that can cause problems in the long term as it can be quite a struggle at times to secure suitable images to use if they need to blend seamlessly with a dominant brand message (painful personal experience there).

There’s also a new typeface for the museum, NHM Wallop — a custom version of Displaay Type Foundry’s Wallop typeface.

The museum says that it worked with creative agencies Heavenly, Pentagram Design and Nomad Studio on the project, supported by its internal design, marketing and digital teams to create the new brand.