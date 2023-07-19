A few Sundays next month will offer an opportunity to go down into the dry dock around the Golden Hinde replica ship and get up close to the restoration work being carried out at the moment.

The ship is a full size replica of Francis Drake’s original and was launched 50 years ago, in 1973 on a global tour.

Since 1996 she has been berthed in a dry dock next to Southwark Cathedral as a tourist attraction. At the moment, there’s a restoration project underway, and the tours will let people down into the dock to see the ship from underneath.

The tours take place on Sundays – 6th, 20th and 27th and cost £10 per person.

Tickets need to be booked from here.

As you will be touring an active industrial environment, they recommend wearing comfortable, closed-toe shoes.

Tour tickets also include admission to the ship before or after the tour.