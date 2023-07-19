The Waverley, the world’s last seagoing paddle steamer, will be making a visit to London this summer and will be offering regular trips along the Thames during her visit.

Waverley was built in 1945, originally for the route up Loch Goil and Loch Long from Craigendoran & Arrochar in West Scotland. She now visits several areas of the UK offering regular trips during the summer months.

The paddle steamer will pay visits to London and the southeast of England between 22nd September to 8th October 2023 with London departure points below — although there are also departures from other locations further out for trips into London as well on their website.

Rather cunningly, and not unlike a number of boats on the Thames, she has a totally pointless tall mast on the boat – which just coincidentally happens to be too tall to fit under Tower Bridge and thus forces the bridge to open every time she passes through. Which is always nice to see when you’re on a boat.

The dates for London departures are below, and booking details are here.

Sunday 24th September

9:30am – Tower Bridge to Southend

8:00pm – Tower Bridge to Southend

Wednesday 27th September

8:25pm – Tower Bridge to Clacton

Thursday 28th September

9:30am – Tower Bridge to Southend

8:10pm – Tower Bridge to Southend

Friday 29th September

8:00pm – Tower Bridge to Southend

Saturday 30th September

9:30am – Tower Bridge to Southend (historic ships parade)

9:10pm – Tower Bridge to Southend

Sunday 1st October

9:15am – Tower Bridge to Southend

Tuesday 3rd October

9:20am – Tower Bridge to Southend

9:30pm – Tower Bridge to Whitstable

Wednesday 4th October

9:30am – Tower Bridge to Southend

Friday 6th October

10:20pm – Tower Bridge to Southend

Saturday 7th October

9:30am – Tower Bridge to Southend

8:00pm – Tower Bridge to Southend

Sunday 8th October

9:30am – Tower Bridge to Southend

8:00pm – Tower Bridge to Southend