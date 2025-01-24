The London Buzz – 24th January 2025

Today’s London news round-up:

More than 1,000 members of the emergency services have taken part in the largest-ever simulated terrorist attack held in London. Standard

London Centric investigates: Lime bikes keep breaking Londoners’ legs. London Centric

Brixton shop reopens as US firm drops legal action BBC News

A British Airways flight from Las Vegas to London Heathrow approached [record] subsonic speeds on Wednesday thanks to the unusually strong jet stream bringing Storm Eowyn to the UK and Ireland. Independent

Enfield Council says it probably won’t be able to meet its London Plan housing targets for the rest of this decade – an admission described by a government planning inspector today as a “bombshell”. Enfield Dispatch

Dozens of cyclists are pulling out of daily rides around the Regent’s Park Outer Circle after a spate of violent robberies of high-end bikes. Camden New Journal

Former London night czar Amy Lamé has launched a consultancy firm called ’24hr Cities’ MixMag

So many housing repairs in Southwark, that they needed to splash £420k on temp staff South London Press

Greenwich Council could back a call to ban Lime bikes in the borough next week after two frustrated councillors spoke out against the company for not taking action against riders dumping their bikes on pavements. The Greenwich Wire

Havering Council will house homeless families in converted offices to save millions of pounds Standard

Hackney Council has been confronted over its use of casual contracts in the borough’s libraries, which critics stress is at odds with the Town Hall’s opposition to zero-hours contracts. Hackney Citizen

The Natural History Museum (NHM) has announced the appointment of its first Director of Collections. Museums and Heritage

Take a tour of the historic Lincoln’s Inn

Sadiq Khan seeks royal approval to revive the GLC’s coat of arms for the GLA’s 25th Anniversary

London Overground trains to call at London Bridge station in March

London’s weekly railway news

One of London’s oldest thatched roofs is being restored on a 15th-century tithe barn

Some things to do in London on Saturday:

Snowdrop Sale – £5

The Ultimate Snowdrop Sale is back for 2025. A range of specialist nurseries will set up shop with their best and rarest varieties for galanthophiles to add to their collection.

Brunel Museum Wassail – £25

Wassail! Wassail! All over the town, Our toast it is white and our ale it is brown. The Belles of London City (and friends!) welcome you to an underground wassail in Rotherhithe. Watch morris dancing on the museum’s piazza with.

Wassail Your Way Through the Orchard’s Gifts – £10

A spirited revival of the ancient tradition of Wassailing, where we’ll bless the orchard for a fruitful harvest in the coming year. Begin in the Stableyard, where you can craft your own Wassail headdress and decorate a lucky wand with

Engineering a swarm – £17.27

Swarms in nature, including birds, social insects and cells, coordinate in huge numbers to achieve common goals. Their behaviours are self-organised, emerging from the interactions of every agent with their local environment.

Top events happening London on Sunday

Strawberry Hill House guided tour – £17

Strawberry Hill House is internationally renowned as one of the best examples of Georgian Gothic architecture. Enjoy a guided tour of Horace Walpole’s architectural masterpiece exploring the history, interiors and stories of its residents.

Erith Model Railway Society show – £9

The Erith Model Railway Society’s January Exhibition, one of South East England’s largest shows, will be returning to the Harris Garrard Academy (formerly the Business Academy, Bexley) for their first show there since 2015.

Adams Antiques Fair – £7.21

Adams Antiques FairShop from over 120 exhibitors of antiques at the “Horti” antiques fair, established for over 40 years at The Lindley Hall in Westminster.

Annual March in Commemoration of Charles I – Free

Annual March in Commemoration of Charles IAn annual march down The Mall to commemorate the execution of King Charles I will take place this morning. This is a ceremony to remember the “Horrid Murder” of King Charles I in 1649, and carried out by King’s Army.

Lunar New Year Celebrations 2025 in Twickenham – Free

A dragon parade through the town to mark the Chinese New Year, along with dance, music and fete events.

Kew Bridge Kinema: Laurel and Hardy – £15

Kew Bridge Kinema: Laurel and HardyA selection of silent films featuring Stan Laurel & Oliver Hardy (together and separately) and featuring musical accompaniment from the Mighty Wurlitzer organ.

