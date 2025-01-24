London Overground trains to call at London Bridge station in March

Because of engineering works, there will be a rare chance to catch a London Overground train from London Bridge station on one Saturday in March.

Running all day on Saturday 15th March 2025, the unusual London Overground service between London Bridge and West Croydon is needed because of TfL engineering works, which will prevent the Windrush Line from running north of New Cross Gate station.

Although TfL can run a shuttle between New Cross and West Croydon, as people will want to get into central London, TfL took up an option to run trains into London Bridge for the day so that people could get into town and home again.

So, for one day, it will be possible to catch a London Overground train from a station they would not usually be seen at.

Although it’s not the first time they’ve done this — as it happened for the first time last Easter — it’s rare enough to be noteworthy for the track bashers out there.

Rory O’Neill, TfL’s General Manager for London Overground, said: “Due to engineering works, we have some part closures on the Windrush line on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16 March. To support our customers as much as we can, we are providing an additional service from West Croydon into London Bridge on the Saturday and a reduced service on the Sunday. These services into London Bridge will run in addition to scheduled Southern services. I would like to apologise to our customers for any disruption this may cause and ask them to check before they travel and allow a little extra time to complete their journeys.”

Saturday 15th March 2025



Two trains per hour will operate between London Bridge and West Croydon. First train departs London Bridge at 07:49 and last train departs at 21:49. These are running in addition to Southern services.

No London Overground services will operate on the Windrush line from Crystal Palace but Southern services will operate where they run parallel to the TfL services.

No London Overground services will operate on the Windrush line between New Cross Gate and Highbury & Islington due to the TfL engineering works.

Sunday 16th March 2025



Two trains per hour will operate between West Croydon New Cross Gate.

Two trains per hour will operate between Crystal Palace and New Cross Gate.

No London Overground services will operate on the Windrush line between New Cross Gate and Highbury & Islington due to the TfL engineering works.

TfL also confirmed to me that while they do not have any plans to start serving London Bridge station on a permanent basis, they do keep services under review to ensure they continue to meet the needs of their customers.