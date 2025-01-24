London’s weekly railway news
This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…
London Underground
Mysterious posters have appeared in a street opposing the Bakerloo line extension and claiming the project will price out local people. South London Press
New tours reveal Green Park tube station’s disused tunnels and wartime bedrooms ianVisits
Mainline / Overground
Watford’s MP is set to grill rail bosses as he is “not happy” amid unreliability, overcrowding, and cancellations. Watford Observer
Southeastern using LiDAR to map its station platforms to improve step-free access ianVisits
Firstgroup and Virgin are combining to push back against a government clampdown on some of the last private train firms operating the UK’s railway tracks. City AM
A new skills bootcamp designed to fast-track careers in construction has opened its doors at HS2’s Euston site. Rail Staff
A woven tube roundel to celebrate the new Weaver Overground line ianVisits
Train operator LNER will more than triple its services between Bradford and London from May. BBC News
Paris Olympics boost helps Eurostar carry record 19.5m passengers in 2024 Standard
Somerset MPs call for rail fare cuts to offset longer journeys into London Glastonbury Nub News
London-style contactless train ticketing expanding to 47 more stations next month ianVisits
Britain’s wine industry has called for Eurostar to restart services from two Kent stations to boost the South East of England’s vineyards. City AM
Miscellaneous
Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted onboard a District line train. Newham Recorder
A rare Tube map has come up for sale, revealing the forgotten London of the 1930s. Metro
An investigation has been launched after a man died after allegedly being pushed down an escalator at Waterloo station. LBC
An advert promoting the controversial Scientology religion at a London Tube station has caused shock and disbelief among commuters. Metro
Government planning its own Great British Railway’s train ticket sales website ianVisits
As a blind Londoner, Kelsey felt badly let down when Transport for London (TfL) failed to offer assistance on the train twice in one day. BBC News
And finally: A 40 year-old poster has been uncovered at Leytonstone station. Diamond Geezer
—
The image is from a Jan 2021 article: Unbuilt London: The Eurostar terminus at White City
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE
This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.
It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.
Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.
If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.
Thank you