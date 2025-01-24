London’s weekly railway news

This is a weekly round-up of London’s rail transport news…

London Underground

Mysterious posters have appeared in a street opposing the Bakerloo line extension and claiming the project will price out local people. South London Press

New tours reveal Green Park tube station’s disused tunnels and wartime bedrooms ianVisits

Mainline / Overground

Watford’s MP is set to grill rail bosses as he is “not happy” amid unreliability, overcrowding, and cancellations. Watford Observer

Southeastern using LiDAR to map its station platforms to improve step-free access ianVisits

Firstgroup and Virgin are combining to push back against a government clampdown on some of the last private train firms operating the UK’s railway tracks. City AM

A new skills bootcamp designed to fast-track careers in construction has opened its doors at HS2’s Euston site. Rail Staff

A woven tube roundel to celebrate the new Weaver Overground line ianVisits

Train operator LNER will more than triple its services between Bradford and London from May. BBC News

Paris Olympics boost helps Eurostar carry record 19.5m passengers in 2024 Standard

Somerset MPs call for rail fare cuts to offset longer journeys into London Glastonbury Nub News

London-style contactless train ticketing expanding to 47 more stations next month ianVisits

Britain’s wine industry has called for Eurostar to restart services from two Kent stations to boost the South East of England’s vineyards. City AM

Miscellaneous

Police have released an image of a man they would like to speak to after a woman was sexually assaulted onboard a District line train. Newham Recorder

A rare Tube map has come up for sale, revealing the forgotten London of the 1930s. Metro

An investigation has been launched after a man died after allegedly being pushed down an escalator at Waterloo station. LBC

An advert promoting the controversial Scientology religion at a London Tube station has caused shock and disbelief among commuters. Metro

Government planning its own Great British Railway’s train ticket sales website ianVisits

As a blind Londoner, Kelsey felt badly let down when Transport for London (TfL) failed to offer assistance on the train twice in one day. BBC News

And finally: A 40 year-old poster has been uncovered at Leytonstone station. Diamond Geezer

The image is from a Jan 2021 article: Unbuilt London: The Eurostar terminus at White City