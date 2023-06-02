The Jewish Museum has announced that it will be closing at the end of July as it looks to sell the building and move to another site as losses caused by the pandemic and lower returning visitor numbers hit its income.

Based in Camden, the Jewish Museum London houses and displays the UK’s nationally designated collection of Judaica, as well as collections from the Jewish Military Museum, United Synagogue and Jewish Historical Society of England.

Although it reopened after the pandemic, the museum has faced rising costs, which also prevented its return to producing temporary exhibitions, which would have had an impact on luring paying visitors into the museum.

The museum had received a pandemic bailout of nearly £250,000 in October 2020 , and receives £220,000 a year as a custodian of a national collection. However, the museum has been running at a loss, even before the pandemic, and although running costs have been nearly halved, revenues are still down by nearly 60% on pre-pandemic levels.

As a result, the museum’s board has decided that it will have to close the current museum building and look for another cheaper location. The sale of the current site, consisting of a Georgian townhouse linked to a modern warehouse-style building, will release funds for Jewish Museum London’s interim operational costs, contribute towards the new museum site, and seed money to support the future capital campaign.

The museum’s collection will go into storage, but they are looking for sites that could host temporary exhibitions while the museum is closed.

The exact closing date hasn’t been confirmed yet, but will be towards the end of this July.

They expect to leave the site at the end of this year so that it can be sold, but it could take three to five years before a replacement museum opens.

Houses on the same street as the museum are estimated to be worth around £3 million, and while the museum building is roughly a third wider than most houses, the price they could get will likely be constrained by the amount of work that would be needed to convert the building for another use.

Founded in 1932 by Professor Cecil Roth, Alfred Rubens and Wilfred Samuel, the Jewish Museum was originally located in Bloomsbury, it moved to Camden in 1994. A year later it merged with the London Museum of Jewish Life, which had been founded in 1983 and had focused on Jewish life in the East End.

The two museums combined into a single site in Camden in 2010.