Published by By Ian Mansfield History No Comments ↓

Had you been in central London on Sunday morning, you’d have seen over 200 people in full English Civil War clothing and arms marching through central London.

This was the 51st annual (pandemic notwithstanding) march by the English Civil War Society in memory of the execution of King Charles I.

The English Civil War Society, founded in 1980 is the umbrella organisation for the King’s Army and the Roundhead Association – and unsurprisingly, yesterday’s march was by the King’s Army in solemn commemoration of the death of their King.

So, from across the country, members of the reenactment society converge on The Mall, some arriving in period attire, others slipping into gear when they arrived, and a few practice swings with the pikes to remember what to do and a bit of parade drilling… the march along the Mall takes place.

To Horseguards. They uses to march down Whitehall, but that’s not possible now, so they form up on Horseguards Parade. This is accidentally better as far more people can watch the parade than when it was on a side street next to Whitehall.

And more people watch it now.

When I first attended back in 2009, hardly anyone turned up, and most of the onlookers were people out for a walk and being bemused by what they saw. Now, crowds turn up to line the Mall and watch.

And that is a Good Thing, to see the effort that the reenactors put into the parade and enjoy a bit of historic pomp and ceremony.

At Horseguards, this year’s cry of allegiance to King Charles may have confused some people who heard it, not realising it was for King Charles, first of his name, not the current King Charles, third of his name.

Although they can’t march down Whitehall, a small contingent, accompanied by Rev Ruth Dowson, Chaplain to The King’s Army of the English Civil War Society, marches through the gatehouse to Banqueting House to lay a wreath before the whole troop march back to St James for a well earned rest.

And it happens on the last Sunday in January every year — so put a note in your diary to get up early on Sunday 28th January 2024 if you missed it this year.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: , , ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> History