Every 4th year, for the past umpteen centuries, a special trial takes place just outside London, and tickets to attend are now on sale.

The Dunmow Flitch trials date back to around 1100, and one-and-off, they’ve taken place regularly every few years since then — and in the trial, if a married couple can prove to a court that they are very happily married, then they are awarded a huge flitch of bacon as a prize.

But not until after they’ve been paraded through town and sworn an oath while kneeling on pointed stones.

It’s all rather bonkerly English.

The trials take place in the town centre, in a large marquee, and are open to the public to attend. It’s not a legal trial, so expect much more humour than is customary for a court of law – but be assured, the married couple will have to prove to a jury that they are very happy, otherwise… they don’t to take home the bacon.

Delayed due to you know what, there will be three trials on Saturday 9th July 2022 and tickets are on sale now.

Morning Trial (1.25 hrs): 10:30 am
Afternoon Trial (2.5 hrs): 2:00 pm
Evening Trial (2.5 hrs): 7:00 pm

If you don’t attend, then the next trial probably won’t be until 2024, or maybe 2026.

How to get to Great Dunmow

To get to Great Dunmow if not driving, then the Arriva 133 route runs between Stanstead Airport coach station and Braintree.

Buses leave Stanstead hourly at 15 minutes past the hour, and return hourly at 53 minutes past the hour. The journey time is about 20 minutes.

Buses leave Braintree bus station hourly at 15 minutes past the hour and return hourly at 34 minutes past the hour. The journey time is about 35 minutes.

Depending on your departure point, trains from central London to Stanstead are quicker and cheaper than trains to Braintree, and the bus ride is also quicker.

Stanstead Airport is about 50 minutes from central London, with tickets costing around £23.50 (Just £15.50 with a Network Railcard), and Braintree is about an hour from central London, with fares around £27.60 (£18.20 with a Network Railcard).

