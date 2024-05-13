An Arts and Crafts wallpaper factory in Chiswick built in 1902 has recently been restored and will again be occupied by the firm that commissioned it, along with the William Morris wallpaper designs that form its archive.

Sanderson, a manufacturer of fabrics and wallpaper, was founded in 1860 and in 1879 built a factory just off Chiswick High Road. In 1902, they expanded into a brand new modern factory, now known as Voysey House.

However, Sanderson left the building following a fire in the neighbouring building in 1928, and the factory was converted into offices with piecemeal refurbishments followed over the years. The property developer, Dorrington, purchased Voysey House in 2020 to restore it to its original external appearance.

Now, nearly a century after leaving, Sanderson is now set to return to Voysey House as tenants, using it both as an office and a showroom. For design historians, the building will also house the company’s archive, including the William Morris wallpaper designs that the firm owns.

As part of the works, non-original existing windows have been replaced with ultra-thin 7.7mm double glazing set within steel reproductions of the original frames. In addition to restoring the original glazing pattern and re-introducing a dark green frame colour identified by paintwork analysis, this has reduced the building’s U Value by over 50% and enabled the historic structure to achieve an EPC rating of A.

Restoring the façade to its former glory involved the replacement and repair of the building’s striking original white glazed bricks, Staffordshire blue bricks and Portland stone dressing.

Sanderson will be moving back in. The restored Arts and Crafts building will accommodate their wallpaper showroom on the ground floor, the Sanderson and Morris & Co. archive on the porthole-lit third storey, and office space on the second and fourth floors.

Lisa Montague, Sanderson Design Group’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “It is such a great honour to be moving back into the Chiswick space that was originally purpose built for our company. Dorrington have done an exceptional job at respecting and modernising the space, as well as working with us during the development to ensure the specification met our requirements. This move represents the next chapter for the business and continuing the legacy of Voysey House.”