Next month, a 1938-era vintage tube train will travel through central London, and you can either wave as it goes past or be inside waving back if you want.
The restored 1938 art-deco tube train will travel along the Piccadilly line on Sunday 9th June 2024 between Acton Town station in west London to Oakwood station in north London.
At Oakwood station guests can enjoy a mini talk about the architect Charles Holden and how his innovative station design has played a major role in shaping the appearance of London.
Journey Times
- Journey 1: Departs Acton Town station 10:10am
- Journey 2: Departs Oakwood station 11:50am
- Journey 3: Departs Acton Town station 2:20pm
- Journey 4: Departs Oakwood station 4:10pm
- Journey 5: Departs Acton Town station 6:40pm
- Journey 6: Departs Oakwood station 8:10pm
Ticket Prices
- Adults: £22
- Concessions: £14
- Children 4-17: £10
- Children (under 3): Free, no ticket required
Book tickets from here
A tip: Seats are not reserved, but you can choose the carriage and I would recommend trying to get a front or rear carriage as they MIGHT open the driver doors for you to get a look. That’s all subject to the staff approving it on the day and isn’t guaranteed.
The Pink car will be at the front of the train departing from Acton Town, and the Blue car will be at the front for the journey departing Oakwood station.
Three more 1938-era tube train trips will also take place later this summer, with tickets going on sale closer to the date.
The 1938 Tube trains once ran in regular service on the Piccadilly Line. Imagine going on one and travelling past a brand New 2024 Tube Stock Train alongside – The Old & The New side by side!