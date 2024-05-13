Next month, a 1938-era vintage tube train will travel through central London, and you can either wave as it goes past or be inside waving back if you want.

The restored 1938 art-deco tube train will travel along the Piccadilly line on Sunday 9th June 2024 between Acton Town station in west London to Oakwood station in north London.

At Oakwood station guests can enjoy a mini talk about the architect Charles Holden and how his innovative station design has played a major role in shaping the appearance of London.

Journey Times

Journey 1: Departs Acton Town station 10:10am

Departs Acton Town station 10:10am Journey 2 : Departs Oakwood station 11:50am

: Departs Oakwood station 11:50am Journey 3: Departs Acton Town station 2:20pm

Departs Acton Town station 2:20pm Journey 4: Departs Oakwood station 4:10pm

Departs Oakwood station 4:10pm Journey 5: Departs Acton Town station 6:40pm

Departs Acton Town station 6:40pm Journey 6: Departs Oakwood station 8:10pm

Ticket Prices

Adults: £22

Concessions: £14

Children 4-17: £10

Children (under 3): Free, no ticket required

Book tickets from here

A tip: Seats are not reserved, but you can choose the carriage and I would recommend trying to get a front or rear carriage as they MIGHT open the driver doors for you to get a look. That’s all subject to the staff approving it on the day and isn’t guaranteed.

The Pink car will be at the front of the train departing from Acton Town, and the Blue car will be at the front for the journey departing Oakwood station.

Three more 1938-era tube train trips will also take place later this summer, with tickets going on sale closer to the date.