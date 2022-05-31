Published by Transport News No Comments ↓

A fourth TV series about the construction of the Elizabeth line will be shown on BBC2 in a couple of weeks’ time, covering the final stages ahead of opening the line for passengers.

The first two series covered the construction of the Crossrail project, and the third series looked at the work undertaken after the delays and cost overruns were announced. With exclusive access to Crossrail and Transport for London, this fourth and final chapter of the documentary series follows the final stages of the work that was needed to get the line open.

Guiding the project through the final three years of construction and testing is Crossrail’s new CEO Mark Wild – the person tasked with getting Britain’s flagship engineering project back on track. The show also follows Pradeep Vasudev the project’s head technician responsible for integrating the complex lines of code that powers the signalling and train software – the area responsible for delaying the project by years. Pradeep and his lead technicians run thousands of tests to debug the safety-critical software that allows the trains to run on the track.

The show will also follow train driver Emma Knowles – a former London bus driver of 15 years – as she applies all of her training to drive the new Elizabeth Line trains during the crucial timetable trials. The episode ends with train testing in the tunnels and across the tracks of London’s commuter network – running into problems, leaving lots more work for the team to do if they’re to deliver the railway by 2022.

Don’t want to spoil the suspense, but I think they manage it in the end.

The first of the two-part series, The Fifteen Billion Pound Railway: Inside the Elizabeth Line will be shown on BBC2 at 8pm on Sunday 12th June.

Ahead of the fourth series starting, episodes from the third series are also being shown on BBC4 – on Monday 6th June and Tuesday 7th June at 7pm.

Related Posts:

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with: ,
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> Transport News