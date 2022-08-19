This fresh production of the timeless classic musical Anything Goes was a sell-out hit at the Barbican last year and is making a return this summer. Described as the ‘musical equivalent of sipping one glass of champagne after another’, the show is back for a limited season.

Written by Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouse, it’s all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas. Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

The 2022 cast of Anything Goes stars Kerry Ellis as Reno Sweeney, Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson as Moonface Martin, theatre legend Bonnie Langford as Evangeline Harcourt and Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow as Elisha Whitney.

