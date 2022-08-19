Published by By Ian Mansfield London Theatre No Comments ↓

This fresh production of the timeless classic musical Anything Goes was a sell-out hit at the Barbican last year and is making a return this summer. Described as the ‘musical equivalent of sipping one glass of champagne after another’, the show is back for a limited season.

And with prices from just £20, you can save up to £59 on tickets at the moment from here.

Written by Cole Porter and P. G. Wodehouse, it’s all hands on deck for the crew on the S.S. American, who are in for some rough seas. Kiss all smooth sailing goodbye. Etiquette is cast away through the portholes as two unlikely duos set sail to find the right course to true romance. Taking destiny by the helms, they soon find that their journey could use a little help from singing and dancing sailors, farcical blackmail, a hilarious disguise, wonderful double-entendres, and some timeless good fun.

The 2022 cast of Anything Goes stars Kerry Ellis as Reno Sweeney, Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson as Moonface Martin, theatre legend Bonnie Langford as Evangeline Harcourt and Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow as Elisha Whitney.

A summer special offer on prices means that seats that usually cost £35.40 are on offer for just £20. There are also offers on £72 seats for just £40 and the £95 seats are just £50 each.

Valid for all performances 29 July – 2 September 2022, and you need to book from here by 5pm on 31st August to get the discounted seats.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

*

Home >> News >> London Theatre