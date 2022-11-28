Transport for London (TfL) is looking for a company to maintain and upgrade its billing systems and is likely to migrate away from older Oyster cards which are increasingly unable to work with other billing platforms.
At the moment, the supply of Oyster and contactless payment systems is handled by a supply contract with Cubic, and that contract is currently due to expire in July 2026, having been extended by a year due to upgrade delays to the card readers on buses.
Although Cubic supplies the Oyster card system, TfL has also invested in the billing system as it added contactless payments and other upgrades to how the billing worked.
Contracts need retendering at times anyway, but TfL is also looking at a long-term upgrade of the billing platform. The system currently supports legacy magnetic stripe tickets, Oyster, contactless payment cards and ITSO (the UK national smart card specification).
What is known within TfL as the Proteus Contract, is expected to go live in August 2024, with a phased rollout for full delivery in August 2026, when the current contract with Cubic expires.
Apart from running the billing platform, the contractor will be required to take part in an upgrade of the card readers used on the railways.
There’s also a plan underway to enable debit cards and smartphones to be linked as a single payment account. At the moment, if someone taps in with a credit card and were to tap out with a smartphone, they are treated as two separate cards for billing, and customers pay twice for the trip. The upgrade would eliminate that accidental double-billing problem, and could also open up a wider range of options to link multiple devices to a single passenger.
There’s also a plan to migrate the Oyster cards to an account based system as part of a scheme to discontinue the older Oyster cards, although more recent Oyster cards may still be supported.
There is also the related issue of expanding pay-as-you-go contactless payments outside London to the wider southeast, which the tender documents say is under discussion with the Department for Transport.
The initial contract, worth around £800 million is for 7 years, with an option to extend to 12 years. That works out at roughly £115-£125 million a year to run TfL’s billing systems.
If linking debit & smartphones to a single account it would be nice if it could then be linked to railcard discounts, as I believe you can with Oyster cards.
Even better if it could someone link to Two Together & Family railcards. At present the inability to do this is the main reason I sometimes still use the (legacy) magnetic strip travelcard tickets, as I can apply such discounts to it. Depending on where I’m travelling to it can work out cheaper than tapping in & out and paying the daily cap.
It’s still odd that there at one of the UK’s busiest station (Stratford) you can’t use the QR-code-style tickets Trainline provide and you have to waft them at a TfL staff member.
So when you make a Greater Anglia trip with your Network Card one must repeat “don’t tap out, don’t tap out” because if you do, it’s a £8.90 that’s hard to get back!
I emailed TfL earlier this year specifically about Stratford and QR tickets as it is a real pain. Turns out no LU-run stations have them and unfortunately are unlikely to get them anytime soon.
For a US reader, can someone please define “older Oyster card”? My wife and I have Oyster cards we’ve had for at least five years (probably longer); we’ll be back in the UK next September – should we get new cards then to be safe?
Yes, that age is probably at risk of getting discontinued in between infrequent trips. Next time you come, use it for a few days, then go to a machine and to get a refund (disable the card). I think that vintage of card will result in return of £5 deposit (more recently the deposit was turned into credit on first use after 1 year).
The for the rest of your trip, use contactless payment card/phone app (if you can–your payment card provider may charge a small fee once a day to process the end of day settlement request from TfL). If you use a travel money debit card that will work and if denominated in GBP won’t have a daily fee.
If you can’t/won’t use a payment card, new Oyster card is £7 NON REFUNDABLE AND DOES NOT TURN INTO CREDIT (recent change).
Hopefully contactless rollout further from London will equate to fairer pricing for commuters in those areas. With hybrid working and no need for a season ticket I’ve taken to cycling three stops down the line to where I can pay contactless. Traveling off peak in the morning this has more than halved my travel costs. My local station is extortionate and limits options, basically forcing you to get a travelcard at £31.30. Contactless is costing me £14.90.
I still have one of the earliest Oyster cards which I used to use as an annual season ticket until I got my pensioners card and now top up its credit and have used it for friends when in London
I’m all for anonymity so each rumour of “upgrades” usually upsets my equilibrium.
Why do the powers that be need to know anything more than person A travelled from point 1 to point 2?
That aside, I hope that any new system fines the twerps who have been waiting at a bus stop in the rain like the rest of us and then take half an hour finding their phone and switching it to the contactless payment setting. Either that or a handy little electric shock should do the trick.
seems like another one of sadiq khans rob a londoner schemes