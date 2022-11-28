Transport for London (TfL) is looking for a company to maintain and upgrade its billing systems and is likely to migrate away from older Oyster cards which are increasingly unable to work with other billing platforms.

At the moment, the supply of Oyster and contactless payment systems is handled by a supply contract with Cubic, and that contract is currently due to expire in July 2026, having been extended by a year due to upgrade delays to the card readers on buses.

Although Cubic supplies the Oyster card system, TfL has also invested in the billing system as it added contactless payments and other upgrades to how the billing worked.

Contracts need retendering at times anyway, but TfL is also looking at a long-term upgrade of the billing platform. The system currently supports legacy magnetic stripe tickets, Oyster, contactless payment cards and ITSO (the UK national smart card specification).

What is known within TfL as the Proteus Contract, is expected to go live in August 2024, with a phased rollout for full delivery in August 2026, when the current contract with Cubic expires.

Apart from running the billing platform, the contractor will be required to take part in an upgrade of the card readers used on the railways.

There’s also a plan underway to enable debit cards and smartphones to be linked as a single payment account. At the moment, if someone taps in with a credit card and were to tap out with a smartphone, they are treated as two separate cards for billing, and customers pay twice for the trip. The upgrade would eliminate that accidental double-billing problem, and could also open up a wider range of options to link multiple devices to a single passenger.

There’s also a plan to migrate the Oyster cards to an account based system as part of a scheme to discontinue the older Oyster cards, although more recent Oyster cards may still be supported.

There is also the related issue of expanding pay-as-you-go contactless payments outside London to the wider southeast, which the tender documents say is under discussion with the Department for Transport.

The initial contract, worth around £800 million is for 7 years, with an option to extend to 12 years. That works out at roughly £115-£125 million a year to run TfL’s billing systems.