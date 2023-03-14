Transport for London (TfL) has appointed two consultants to review the design for the new Elephant & Castle station that’s currently under construction.

The project will see a new Northern line entrance and ticket hall created at Elephant & Castle by the property developer of the shopping centre above the station. However, the box is built by the developer at their cost and then needs to be fitted out by TfL, but funding for the fit-out is still not secure.

A recent agreement to change some of the terms of the agreement with the shopping centre developer, Delancey has ensured that the entrance will be built, if not necessarily fitted out until a later date.

Phase one of the project, which comprises the Station Box and connecting it to the existing platforms, commenced last year with funding secured from the GLA, Southwark Council and local developers. This is expected to be complete by 2028.

Phase two of the project will see the fit out of a new integrated ticket hall, providing step-free access to the Northern Line platforms and facilitating the commissioning of the existing Northern Line Ticket Hall.

The fit-out will also accommodate future provision for new access to the Bakerloo Line as part of the Bakerloo Line Extension and Upgrade.

To assist in securing funding for Phase two, a design study being carried out by Arcadis and architects Hawkins\Brown will re-evaluate the delivery of the requirements for the upgrade in light of TfL’s current financial position to ensure that the upgrade can be delivered in an affordable manner.

When the new entrance opens, it will replace the existing Northern line ticket hall and will also include space for three more escalators to be added later down to the Bakerloo line extension, when that is eventually built.