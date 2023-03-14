If you’ve never been to the London Wetland Centre in southwest London, there’s an offer on tickets for one day in May, so a date for your diary to plan ahead.

The wetland centre opened in 2000, taking over a site that had been a series of defunct, concrete-lined Victorian reservoirs, and turning it into a large wildlife reserve fairly close to central London.

The London Wetland Centre will be celebrating its 23rd anniversary on Saturday 20th May 2023, on which day they will be charging their original entry price of £6.50.

Entry is usually £15.50 for adults, so the £6.50 offer is quite a substantial saving – you pay on the day for the discounted tickets when you arrive – there’s no pre-booking needed.

Children under 4 will be free.

The wildlife centre is a huge space, with lots of long paths around the wetlands, and a concealed hide at the farthest corner to get a good look at the wildlife without disturbing them. Elsewhere, the birds seem quite content to be relatively close to the humans wandering around the space.

The Wetland Centre is open from 9:30am to 5pm, with the last entry at 4pm.

Getting to the WWT London Wetland Centre

It’s about a 10-15 minute walk from Barnes station. There are trains to/from Waterloo station roughly every 10-15 minutes. At the moment, there are no planned engineering works on the railway through Barnes station.

Alternatively, walk over the bridge at Hammersmith, and there are several buses from Castelnau to the Wetlands centre.