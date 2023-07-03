Published by By Ian Mansfield Museums No Comments ↓

The large Wellcome Collection in Euston may need to move to a new location, as it investigates the cost of upgrading their current buildings to become climate neutral.

Wellcome Collection building lit up in green in support of Mental Health Awareness Week, Thomas SG Farnetti. Source: Wellcome Collection.

The Wellcome Trust, the medical charity that runs the public venue and its own offices next door has set itself a target of reaching net zero for its UK scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030. Scope 1 emissions cover CO2 emitted by the Wellcome Trust itself, such as heating its buildings, while scope 2 emissions come from services it purchases, such as electricity.

Although relatively modern in appearance inside, the organisation says that the buildings both present significant decarbonisation challenges and has commissioned a detailed survey to determine what needs to be done to make them fully sustainable.

However, while the survey is looking at how to make their buildings carbon neutral, they will also look at the possibility of moving the entire estate to a new location elsewhere if that turns out to be the better option.

At the moment, the estate is effectively split into two buildings that sit beside each other.

The older building, which is today the public venue, opened in 1932 as the Wellcome Institute, with offices and research labs. In 2004, they moved next door into a new modern building, and the older Insitute was converted into a public museum and library, opening in 2007.

Interestingly, the older building looks grand from the outside, but is a fairly routine steel structure office block and isn’t listed, so heritage protection would be less of an impediment to major works if that is the route they choose to go down.

There are no more details at the moment, and the exploratory work will continue for the rest of this year before making recommendations next year.

The goal is for the buildings to be carbon neutral by 2030, so if they are moving, it’s likely that they’ll have to make a decision by 2025 simply because of the time it takes for planning a move or building works and to get started on the upgrades.

Until Wellcome reaches its net zero target for scope 1 and 2, it says it will offset these emissions through the Woodland Trust’s Woodland Carbon offsetting scheme.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> Museums