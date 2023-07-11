Luke Jerram, the artist who fills large buildings with floating models of the moon and the Earth has now turned his attention to Mars, and the God of War will be visiting three venues this summer for free.

Measuring seven metres in diameter, the artwork features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface. At around one million times smaller than the actual planet, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 10 kilometres of the surface of Mars.

The artwork allows us to view Mars from the air, as though we are a satellite mapping and studying the surface in perfect detail. Every valley, crater, volcano and mountain are laid bare for us to inspect.

And, as there always is with his floating planets, lots of people having their photos taken as if they’re Atlas, holding the planet up in the air.

Saturday 22nd July to Sunday 30th July (3pm to 9pm)

St John the Baptist Church, Holland Road, London, W14 8AH

Note, there’s also concerts each evening, which you are free to stay for if you book an evening ticket.

Tickets here

Monday 31st July to Tuesday 8th August (3pm to 9pm)

All Saints’ Church Notting Hill, Clydesdale Road, London, W11 1JS

Tickets here

Thursday 10th August to Sunday 13th August (8am-10pm)

Jubilee Square, Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall, London, W8 7NX

A soundtrack will be played at 7pm each evening.

Tickets here