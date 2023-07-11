Published by By Ian Mansfield London Ticket Alert No Comments ↓

Luke Jerram, the artist who fills large buildings with floating models of the moon and the Earth has now turned his attention to Mars, and the God of War will be visiting three venues this summer for free.

(c) Luke Jerram

Measuring seven metres in diameter, the artwork features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Martian surface. At around one million times smaller than the actual planet, each centimetre of the internally lit spherical sculpture represents 10 kilometres of the surface of Mars.

The artwork allows us to view Mars from the air, as though we are a satellite mapping and studying the surface in perfect detail. Every valley, crater, volcano and mountain are laid bare for us to inspect.

And, as there always is with his floating planets, lots of people having their photos taken as if they’re Atlas, holding the planet up in the air.

Saturday 22nd July to Sunday 30th July (3pm to 9pm)

St John the Baptist Church, Holland Road, London, W14 8AH

Note, there’s also concerts each evening, which you are free to stay for if you book an evening ticket.

Tickets here

Monday 31st July to Tuesday 8th August (3pm to 9pm)

All Saints’ Church Notting Hill, Clydesdale Road, London, W11 1JS

Tickets here

Thursday 10th August to Sunday 13th August (8am-10pm)

Jubilee Square, Kensington and Chelsea Town Hall, London, W8 7NX

A soundtrack will be played at 7pm each evening.

Tickets here

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London Ticket Alert