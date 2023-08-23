The Postal Museum has announced fresh dates for the chance to walk through the tunnels under Mount Pleasent where the Mail Rail used to carry the post.

Visitors get access to the original tunnels, tracks and station platforms of London’s 100-year-old postal railway, letting you explore parts of the railway that aren’t accessible on the Mail Rail ride.

The route involves walking on uneven ground in low-light conditions for around 1.2km (0.75 miles) including stepping across rails and up onto platform areas. For this reason, the walk is not accessible by wheelchair users and is not recommended for people with mobility impairments.

Tunnel Walks will take place at 3pm, 3:30pm, 6pm and 7pm on the following Tuesdays:

October 3rd*, 10th, 17th, 24th* and 31st (*6:30pm and 7pm tours only)

November 7th, 21st* and 28th (*6:30pm and 7pm tours only)

December 5th*, 12th* and 19th (*3pm and 3:30pm tours only)



The Christmas Tunnel Walks take place from 21st November onwards and follow the same route as a standard walk, but include a small section of the tunnels not usually on the walking route, to reveal a festive scene.

The tunnel walks cost £60 and can be booked from here.

You can also buy vouchers for the walks now if you want to give them as a gift.