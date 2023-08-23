There’s a chance to walk up the stairs to the very top of the One Canada Square skyscraper in Canary Wharf — if you have strong calf muscles and can raise money for charity.

The chance to walk up the skyscraper is in aid of the food charity, The Felix Project, and they expect that the money raised will enable it to deliver over 870,000 meals in the run-up to Christmas.

The charity is looking for people to step up and register to complete 1,031 steps of the Canary Wharf skyscraper. The challenge will be to climb to the 48th floor where finishers will be able to take in spectacular views of London.

Entry is £25 per person, with a fundraising target of £300 to be raised.

The entry form and details are here.

You have until Sunday 19th November 2023 to get fit.

The Felix Project helps feed hundreds of thousands of people every day by rescuing good quality surplus food and distributing it to over 1,000 community groups and schools in every London borough who help those experiencing food insecurity.

One comment
  1. ChrisC says:
    23 August 2023 at 7:06 pm

    Watch out for the Cybermen!

    Reply

