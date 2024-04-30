The complexities of the brain are being explored through the medium of knitting in a new exhibition at the Francis Crick Institute in King’s Cross.

The exhibition looks at how the brain works, or at least what little we know about it, and how scientists, many working in the same building as the exhibition, are trying to uncover its mysteries.

One mystery is who thought of asking people to recreate the tiny neurons in the brain as large pink fleshy knitted ganglia. However, it is an idea that works as it shows the weirdness of parts of the brain in a very tactile manner.

The main exhibition is more scientific, telling the history of research into the brain and modern advances.

The topic is so vast that this is very much a beginner’s introduction, which is perfect as science can be overwhelming if not explained clearly without confusing labels attached to everything. It’s quite a visual exhibition, with plenty of appealing images and artistic interpretations, although I have no idea what the weird dropping pillow cases hanging over the middle of the display are.

I often find reading about the brain, or in this case, looking at an exhibition about it, to be rather a disconnected experience when my mind drifts onto thoughts about how the brain works. Here I am looking at bits of brain that create thoughts, while I am standing there thinking the thoughts created by the things I am looking at.

It’s the timeless question of what makes us… us. Here you can see some of the lumps of nerves and flesh that achive the making of you.

The exhibition, Hello Brain, is at the Francis Crick Institute until early December 2024 and is free to visit.

It’s right next to St Pancras Station, just behind the British Library, and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 4pm. It’s also open to 8pm on Wednesdays if you fancy popping in on the way home.

NEWSLETTER

Be the first to know what's on in London, and the latest news published on ianVisits.

You can unsubscribe at any time from my weekly emails.

Tagged with:
SUPPORT THIS WEBSITE

This website has been running now for over a decade, and while advertising revenue contributes to funding the website, it doesn't cover the costs. That is why I have set up a facility with DonorBox where you can contribute to the costs of the website and time invested in writing and research for the news articles.

It's very similar to the way The Guardian and many smaller websites are now seeking to generate an income in the face of rising costs and declining advertising.

Whether it's a one-off donation or a regular giver, every additional support goes a long way to covering the running costs of this website, and keeping you regularly topped up doses of Londony news and facts.

If you like what you read on here, then please support the website here.

Thank you

One comment
  1. Hazel Morgan says:
    30 April 2024 at 6:33 pm

    Wow…

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Home >> News >> London exhibitions