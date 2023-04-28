Transport for London (TfL) has shown off new bus maps for the proposed Superloop network, showing suggested stops and how it connects to transport links, town centres and local services.

The Superloop is a proposed network of limited-stop express bus routes to run around London, and the proposed routes will be subject to further detailed planning, engagement and public consultation.

If it goes ahead, the Superloop will be rolled out in several phases until it forms a near circle around London.

These new maps reveal further detail into the potential routes of future bus routes, including:

X183 (Harrow to Finchley)

X34 (Finchley to Walthamstow)

X119 (Croydon to Bromley)

X269 (Bexleyheath to Bromley)

X123 (Walthamstow to Royal Docks)

TfL is today launching the first Superloop consultation for the X183 bus, a new limited express stop bus service between Harrow and North Finchley.

Proposals for the route mean that the X183 would run alongside part of the existing route 183 between Harrow and Hendon, and part of route 125 between Hendon and North Finchley. The X183 would run every 12 minutes Monday to Saturday and every 15 minutes during evenings and Sundays. The proposed route would allow customers using the new X183 service to connect to 38 other bus routes in the area, as well as seven rail lines.

While some of it is already providing quick links across outer London, like the X140 connecting Heathrow and Harrow, and route X26 connecting Heathrow and West Croydon, further Superloop routes are proposed to be introduced in stages. These routes will all carry the new Superloop branding, as will routes 607 and X68 which already operate limited stop services in west and south London.