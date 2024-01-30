There will be strikes on the London Overground next month and in March after more than 300 staff voted in favour of strike action in a dispute over pay.

The RMT union says that Arriva Rail London (ARL), which has the contract to operate the London Overground, offered a below inflation pay offer.

As a result, there will be two 48-hour strikes:

The first will be on Monday 19th and Tuesday 20th February.

The second will be on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th March.

There will likely be some disruption late on the Sunday prior to the strike and possibly on the Wednesday morning after the strike ends.

Security, station, revenue and control staff will be among the workers taking action.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “London Overground workers do an important job delivering services for TfL and supporting passengers on journeys throughout London.

“Our members are furious that they have been given a below inflation pay offer and want to see an improvement that represents the value they bring to the company.

“If this dispute cannot be resolved then RMT is more than prepared for a sustained period of industrial action to get London Overground workers the pay rise they deserve.”