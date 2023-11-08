Early this morning, while the City slept, a golden coach was pulled through the streets of London as they rehearsed the Lord Mayor’s Show ahead of the main event this Saturday.

Pulled by six horses and followed by members of the Show’s team, the ‘Early Morning Rehearsal’ allowed the Lord Mayor Elect to ride in the golden State Coach, which has been used in every Show since 1757.

The Lord Mayor’s Show is the largest, noisiest, and most colourful event in the City of London’s calendar and with three days until the Show, this was the only opportunity for Lord Mayor Elect Michael Mainelli and the members of the event’s team to run through the exact timings and choreography with Pageantmaster Dominic Reid.

Lord Mayor Elect Michael Mainelli said: “This Lord Mayor’s Show will be a celebration of the reign of His Majesty King Charles III, and the first to be held following his Coronation, ushering in a new era for this historic community spectacle.

“It will bring together 7,000 people, including charities, school children, community groups, the armed forces, 250 horses, and over 150 floats in a three-mile-long parade – so today’s Early Morning Rehearsal was an essential part of the arrangements for this huge event.”

As Lord Mayor of the City of London, Michael Mainelli acts as an international spokesperson for the City, leading business delegations overseas to key international markets on behalf of the UK’s financial and professional services industry.

Attending the Lord Mayor’s Show

The parade is in two halves, with the second half often quieter for spectators. Wherever you stand, the procession will take just over an hour to march past. Throughout, the Lord Mayor, riding in the state coach, will also be regularly leaning out to wave his tricorn hat for the crowds.

A map of the route is here.

OUTWARD – Mansion House to Royal Courts of Justice

10.45am – Lord Mayor travels from Guildhall to Mansion House

11:00am – Two-minute silence for Armistice Day

11.03am – Procession leaves Mansion House. Lord Mayor waves off the procession from Mansion House balcony

11.30am – Head of procession reaches Royal Courts of Justice

12.10pm – Lord Mayor leaves Mansion House to join the procession

12.20pm – Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral to be blessed by the Dean

12.40pm – Lord Mayor arrives at Royal Courts of Justice, to swear oath of allegiance before the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales and Master of the Rolls

RETURN – Royal Courts of Justice to Mansion House

1.10pm – Head of procession sets off from Victoria Embankment

1.35pm – Head of the procession arrives back at Mansion House

2.10pm – Lord Mayor rejoins procession at Royal Courts of Justice

2.40pm – Lord Mayor arrives back at Mansion House and is greeted by City Aldermen and livery company Masters

A note for people visiting: there are closures on the Circle and District lines through the City on the day up to 3pm, so be aware of that when planning your journey.

A tip: The roads are closed all day, and once the show is over and the streets have been cleaned, you can wander the car-free streets, usually sometime after 4pm and 5pm.

Other events for the Lord Mayor’s Show

The State Coach

The Golden State Coach will be on display in Guildhall until Monday 13th November (except on Saturday), and you can see it next to the west wing of the Guildhall, near the church, and will be in the glass foyer space.

St Paul’s Cathedral

The ground floor of the cathedral will be open to the public for free all day on the day of the show, with an option to pay £10 to climb the Dome galleries. It’s best to book the Dome tickets in advance if you want to do the climb.

Bank of England Museum

The museum is usually only open Mon-Fri will be open on the Saturday from 11am to 4pm. It’s a large museum, is free to visit, and is worth visiting if you’ve not been able to see it during the week.

Guided tours

At 3pm the City of London Guides will be leading free guided walks from No1 Poultry, which is right opposite Mansion House.