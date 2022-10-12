Stratford station in East London is bursting at the seams, even today, and thanks to a varied history of development is a miss mash of layouts that add to the problems coping with its crowds.

There are now tentative, multi-decade long plans to improve the station and the public spaces around it.

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC), the regeneration agency responsible for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, is leading on the plans as part of its work alongside Network Rail, Newham Council, and TfL, and agency, 5th Studio is leading on the design concepts.

Apart from the station itself, there’s the problem that the wide railway tracks slice the town into two halves and make crossing between the older Stratford town centre and the newer Olympic park areas quite difficult.

The proposals being consulted on at the moment are at an exceptionally early stage, and are more about gathering ideas for improvements than putting forward concrete suggestions. The scale of transformation needed has been previously described as being “similar to what has been seen at Kings Cross and London Bridge”.

They’re suggesting a new bridge to run over the railway tracks, more retail spaces (in a part of town not exactly lacking them already), more pedestrian spaces and without specifying how, high-class bus and train stations.

To help pay for it, expect up to 2,000 new homes to be built – and the indicative images suggest that several of the blocks will be above a rebuilt Stratford station.

Although there are no plans yet, and certainly no money either for a rebuilding of Stratford station, there is funding for the consultation and planning work for an outline business case to be used to seek the money for the station redevelopment.

It’s likely that whatever is decided on will be delivered in phases, with the station rebuild coming later in the scheme.

In the interim, there’s still the planned side entrance linking the station to Carpenters Estate which has been funded and is supported in the consultation documents. That could be the first to be delivered out of a decade-long project to improve Stratford station.

The consultation documents are here.