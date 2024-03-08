The National Theatre on the Southbank is about to embark on a major upgrade of the building, which is nearly 50 years old and starting to show it.

The project will replace failing end-of-life theatre systems, support repairs to the Olivier Theatre’s scenery lift, which is vital to the theatre’s operation, and develop solutions for the refurbishment of the Olivier theatre’s unique stage drum revolve system.

The theatre upgrade is expected to cost around £125 million, of which £35 million has already been raised from donors, and a further £26.4 million has been provided by the government. That leaves them with nearly £64 million to raise to ensure the works are completed in time for the building’s 50th anniversary.

The investment also supports the funding of the National Theatre Skills Centre, which provides engagement, skills development, career support and training opportunities nationwide across a breadth of specialisms for over 5,000 people each year. To date, 90% of apprentices trained at the National Theatre have gone on to be employed in the sector.

Although the upgrades will see the theatre spaces repaired and brought up to modern standards, people who love the building’s concrete brutalism will be delighted to learn it’s not being touched.

Those who think it looks like a carpet sale warehouse (Yes Prime Minister) might be less than delighted.