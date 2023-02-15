A group of independent pubs are offering a pack of vouchers for £20 that gets you £100 worth of food and drink at their pubs.

You buy a pack of CityStack vouchers for £20, and get 10 beer coasters which each gets £10 off your spend in each of the ten pubs participating, so long as it’s at least £20 — so in effect half-price beer and food.

There are ten pubs participating – one voucher per pub – dotted all across central London, so while you’re getting a discount on your food and drink, you’re also supporting independent pubs in difficult times.

The vouchers cost £20 plus £1.5 for shipping from here.

The participating pubs:

The Skehans

1 Kitto Road, Nunhead, SE14 5TW

One of the few remaining independent family-run pubs in South London. Over 200 years old, the Skehans has plenty of character, with a wood stove, a traditional front bar, and a hidden garden.

The Princess of Wales

22 Chalcot Road, Primrose Hill, NW1 8LL

A stone’s throw from leafy Primrose Hill, this gastropub offers a tasty Sunday roast or mid-week meal. On tap is home-brewed lager, Princess Hells. The bar offers a series of infused gins that complement the cocktail menu.

The Crown and Shuttle

226 Shoreditch High Street, Shoreditch, E1 6PJ

A Victorian Shoreditch institution degenerated into a strip bar and now reborn as an award-winning craft beer pub. Expect lively, indie vibes, with exposed brick and junkyard decor, craft beers and a large garden and terrace.

Mc & SONS

160 Union Street, Southwark, SE1 0LH

Mc & SONS is a traditional old Irish pub set in the heart of Southwark. Thai dishes are served in an old-fashioned pub with Irish and global beers on tap, plus live music. A family-run ‘boozer’, expect a pub oozing with character and charm.

The Hawke

233-235 Victoria Park Road, Hackney, E9 7HD

Soak up the local Victoria atmosphere whilst drinking a barrel-aged Negroni or one of The Hawke’s joyous Margaritas. Enjoy food by BellyLondon, a seasonal menu using British ingredients combined with purposeful cooking.

The Fat Walrus

44 Lewisham Way, New Cross, SE14 6NP

Opened in 2016, The Fat Walrus kitchen is open 7 days a week to enjoy treats such as a pan-fried seabass fillet or Swaledale onglet steak. Alternatively, grab a booth and enjoy one of the many beers on tap.

The Bow Bells

116 Bow Road, Bow, E3 3AA

Painted bright orange, The Bow Bells is hard to miss. Family-owned, you’ll be visiting a proper East End place. Unique to the pub, there is said to be a ghost that has lived here since 1974. Known as the ‘phantom flusher’, expect this cheeky ghost to flush the toilet just when you’re at your most vulnerable.

The Hansom Cab

84-86 Earls Ct Rd, Kensigton, W8 6EG

A pub formerly owned by Piers Morgan, named after the replacement for the Hackney carriage, and now transformed into a craft beer house. Close to Kensington High Street, off the beaten path from Earls Court Road. Expect stylish décor, a friendly atmosphere, and a comfortable dining room with an open fireplace.

The Highbury Barn

26 Highbury Park, Highbury, N5 2AB

An iconic London pub in every sense. Great homemade food, warm, genuine hospitality, cask ales, fine wines & award-winning produce. Look forward to finding a bright, modern pub with a history going back to 1770, a British menu and Sunday lunches.

The Angel & Crown

170 Roman Rd, Bethnal Green, E2 0RY

Once regarded as the ‘worst pub in London’, The Angel & Crown has been reborn all thanks to the new landlady. A self-styled community pub, welcoming parents and children after school, freelance workers during the day, and drag queen acts at night.

The Gladstone Arms

64 Lant Street, Borough, SE1 1QN

Known locally as ‘The Glad’, this independent family-run pub is named affectionately after four-time former prime minster William Gladstone. A stone’s throw away from Borough tube, expect Anglo-Indian dishes including favourites such as curry pies and Indian Sunday roasts.