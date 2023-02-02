Until this Saturday, the interior and outside of St Martin-in-the-Fields are being filled with sound and light as a Son-et-Lumiere covers the walls with colour.

There’s a free video display on the side of the church, but the real magic is inside — entry via the crypt, which has been decorated in a wonderful style that deserves to remain a surprise.

Then upstairs into the church, and take a pew for an impressive video display that fills half the church with sound and light.

It’s a very clever effect, ranging from plain video film projected onto the walls, to some almost 3D effect illusions. The video is on a loop, and there’s no explicit duration for how long you have to stay, although the organisers suggest allowing up to an hour.

It costs £10 for adults and £5 for children, and runs each evening until this Saturday. Tickets need to be booked in advance from here.

A tip, if possible, try to sit on the right side pews, as the left side can sometimes be disturbed a bit by the video installation outside leaking in through the windows.

Entry to the show is on the north side of the church, which you can find next to Trafalgar Square.